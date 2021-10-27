Skip to main content
    • October 27, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
    Search
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Mexico vs. Ecuador International Friendly: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Mexico takes a break from World Cup Qualifiers for a friendly against Ecuador.
    Author:

    Fresh off of World Cup Qualifier wins over Honduras and El Salvador, Mexico will face Ecuador on Wednesday in an international friendly.

    How to Watch Mexico vs. Ecuador International Friendly Today:

    Match Date: Oct. 27, 2021

    Match Time: 8:45 p.m. ET

    TV: TUDN

    Live Stream Mexico vs. Ecuador International Friendly on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    This is Mexico's first friendly since July, when it faced Nigeria and won 4-0 in Los Angeles. So far in 2021, Mexico has played in six friendlies, winning four of them while losing to Wales and drawing to Honduras 0-0.

    Mexico will deploy a young lineup for this game, with only the two goalkeepers being over the age of 25. 24-year-old midfielder Uriel Antuna leads all the active players for this meeting in international goals with eight.

    As for Ecuador, World Cup qualifiers and Copa America have dominated the team's schedule this season, with this being just the second friendly the team has played. The first was a 2-1 win over Bolivia back in March.

    Ecuador is ranked 55th in the world by FIFA and is usually led by forward Enner Valencia, who has 34 international goals. Unlike Mexico, Ecuador has called up a young squad for this friendly.

    These teams last met in a friendly in 2019, with Mexico coming away with a 3-2 win.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    27
    2021

    Mexico vs. Ecuador International Friendly

    TV CHANNEL: TUDN
    Time
    8:45
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Fans
    Soccer Tournaments

    How to Watch Mexico vs. Ecuador International Friendly

    1 minute ago
    LA Galaxy
    MLS

    How to Watch L.A. Galaxy vs. Sporting Kansas City

    16 minutes ago
    USATSI_17034405
    NHL

    How to Watch Golden Knights vs. Stars

    16 minutes ago
    Atlanta Braves Max Fried
    MLB

    How to Watch World Series Game 2: Atlanta Braves vs. Houston Astros

    46 minutes ago
    MMA Mat
    MMA

    How to Watch Professional Fight League Championship, Part 2

    46 minutes ago
    Soccer Fans
    MLS

    How to Watch Real Salt Lake vs. FC Dallas

    46 minutes ago
    Oct 19, 2021; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris Middleton (22) and Brooklyn Nets guard Patty Mills (8) battle for possession of the ball in the second half at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Timberwolves at Bucks

    46 minutes ago
    Soccer Ball
    Soccer Tournaments

    How to Watch CF Montreal at Forge FC

    1 hour ago
    Oct 14, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) is defended by Miami Heat forward KZ Okpala (11) in the second half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Hawks at Pelicans

    1 hour ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy