How to Watch Mexico vs. Ecuador International Friendly

Fresh off of World Cup Qualifier wins over Honduras and El Salvador, Mexico will face Ecuador on Wednesday in an international friendly.

This is Mexico's first friendly since July, when it faced Nigeria and won 4-0 in Los Angeles. So far in 2021, Mexico has played in six friendlies, winning four of them while losing to Wales and drawing to Honduras 0-0.

Mexico will deploy a young lineup for this game, with only the two goalkeepers being over the age of 25. 24-year-old midfielder Uriel Antuna leads all the active players for this meeting in international goals with eight.

As for Ecuador, World Cup qualifiers and Copa America have dominated the team's schedule this season, with this being just the second friendly the team has played. The first was a 2-1 win over Bolivia back in March.

Ecuador is ranked 55th in the world by FIFA and is usually led by forward Enner Valencia, who has 34 international goals. Unlike Mexico, Ecuador has called up a young squad for this friendly.

These teams last met in a friendly in 2019, with Mexico coming away with a 3-2 win.

