Skip to main content

How to Watch Mexico vs. Guatemala: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mexico and Guatemala will meet in Florida for an international friendly in soccer tonight.

As part of an international friendly in soccer, Mexico takes on Guatemala at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on Wednesday.

How to Watch Mexico vs. Guatemala Today:

Match Date: April 27, 2022

Match Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: UNIMAS (KBTF - Bakersfield, CA)

Live Stream Mexico vs. Guatemala on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Mexico just finished competing in the FIFA World Cup CONCACAF qualifiers where the club had eight wins, four draws and two losses. The latest match for the team was a 2-0 victory over El Salvador. Scoring in the match was Uriel Antuna (17’) and Raúl Jiménez (43’) on a penalty kick. Earning a clean sheet for Mexico was Guillermo Ochoa, who also plays for Liga MX Club América.

Guatemala recently took on El Salvador, as well, but this time in a club friendly. Guatemala won 4-0. Earning goals for the club were Jose Morales (25’), Oscar Alexander Santis Cayax (54’ and 58’) and Stheven Robles (75’). 

The last time these two teams met was in July of 2021 when Mexico won 3-0. In the two teams' head-to-head record, Mexico has won 23 games, lost six and played to a draw 13 times. 

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

April
27
2022

Mexico vs. Guatemala

TV CHANNEL: UNIMAS (KBTF - Bakersfield, CA)
Time
8:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_18159415
MLB

How to Watch Astros at Rangers

By Matthew Beighle49 seconds ago
imago1008660133h (1)
Soccer Tournaments

How to Watch Mexico vs. Guatemala

By Christine Brown49 seconds ago
imago1011559237h
Copa Libertadores

How to Watch Colo-Colo vs. River Plate in Canada

By Christine Brown5 minutes ago
imago1001183685h
College Beach Volleyball

How to Watch Oregon vs. California in Women's College Beach Volleyball

By Christine Brown29 minutes ago
Apr 10, 2022; Ottawa, Ontario, CAN; Ottawa Senators goalie Mads Sogaard (33) makes a save in front of Winnipeg Jets center Mark Scheifele (55) in the first period at the Canadian Tire Centre. Mandatory Credit: Marc DesRosiers-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Philadelphia Flyers vs. Winnipeg Jets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/27/2022

By What's On TV Staff30 minutes ago
Apr 7, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Philadelphia Flyers right wing Cam Atkinson (89) looks to pass as Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Zach Werenski (8) defends during the first period at Nationwide Arena. Mandatory Credit: Russell LaBounty-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Winnipeg Jets vs. Philadelphia Flyers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/27/2022

By What's On TV Staff30 minutes ago
USATSI_18158658
NHL

How to Watch Canadiens at Rangers

By Matthew Beighle30 minutes ago
USATSI_18153992
NHL

How to Watch Flyers at Jets

By Matthew Beighle30 minutes ago
Apr 26, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies (1) reacts after diving into third base against the Chicago Cubs during the fifth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Atlanta Braves vs. Chicago Cubs: Streaming & TV | 4/27/2022

By What's On TV Staff40 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy