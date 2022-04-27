Mexico and Guatemala will meet in Florida for an international friendly in soccer tonight.

As part of an international friendly in soccer, Mexico takes on Guatemala at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on Wednesday.

How to Watch Mexico vs. Guatemala Today:

Match Date: April 27, 2022

Match Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: UNIMAS (KBTF - Bakersfield, CA)

Mexico just finished competing in the FIFA World Cup CONCACAF qualifiers where the club had eight wins, four draws and two losses. The latest match for the team was a 2-0 victory over El Salvador. Scoring in the match was Uriel Antuna (17’) and Raúl Jiménez (43’) on a penalty kick. Earning a clean sheet for Mexico was Guillermo Ochoa, who also plays for Liga MX Club América.

Guatemala recently took on El Salvador, as well, but this time in a club friendly. Guatemala won 4-0. Earning goals for the club were Jose Morales (25’), Oscar Alexander Santis Cayax (54’ and 58’) and Stheven Robles (75’).

The last time these two teams met was in July of 2021 when Mexico won 3-0. In the two teams' head-to-head record, Mexico has won 23 games, lost six and played to a draw 13 times.

