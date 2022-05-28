Skip to main content

How to Watch Mexico vs Nigeria: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mexico and Nigeria face off in an international friendly on Saturday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

In what will be the sixth-ever matchup between the two countries, Nigeria will be looking for its first-ever win against Mexico with the Mexican national team winning twice and the two teams drawing in the three other times they've faced each other.

How to Watch Mexico vs. Nigeria today:

Game Date: May 28, 2022

Game Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: UNIMAS

Live stream Mexico vs. Nigeria on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The two sides last met in July 2021, with Mexico winning 4-0 thanks to goals from Héctor Herrera (2), Rogelio Funes Mori and Jonathan dos Santos. It was a dream debut for Funes Mori who had just recently become a Mexican citizen and joined the team scoring in the fourth minute of the friendly win.

Nigeria is the first in a series of three friendlies Mexico has lined up as the team prepares for CONCACAF Nations League action on June 11. Led by head coach Gerardo Martino, the team will also face Uruguay on June 2 and Ecuador on June 5 before facing Suriname on the third matchday of the CONCACAF tournament.

Meanwhile, Nigeria is preparing for the Africa Cup of Nations qualifying stage which begins on June 9. The Nigerians will look to get back on track after failing to qualify for the World Cup for the first time since 2006.

Regional restrictions may apply.

