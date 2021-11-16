Skip to main content
    • November 16, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Revelations Cup, Mexico vs. United States: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The U-20 Revelations Cup concludes Tuesday.
    Author:

    The United States U-20 men's national team will conclude its series of friendlies known as the Revelations Cup on Tuesday. These were the first matches for the U-20 team since before the pandemic. On Tuesday, the team will face host Mexico in the third contest for both teams.

    How to Watch Mexico vs. United States Today:

    Match Date: Nov. 16, 2021

    Match Time: 5:50 p.m. ET

    TV: TUDN

    Live Stream Mexico vs. United States on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Following a 4–0 loss to Brazil in its first match, the United States got things moving in a better direction on Saturday, as it drew Colombia 1–1.

    Caden Clark scored the lone goal for the United States, but Colombia scored in stoppage time to even things up.

    Mexico opened the tournament with a 0–0 draw against Colombia but managed to record its first win Saturday, defeating Brazil 2–1.

    Jonathan Perez gave Mexico the lead in the first half, but Brazil managed to tie things up before the half. Mexico went on top for good in the 64th minute, when Marcelo Flores knocked in a header to give Mexico the 2–1 lead.

    These matches serve as a tune-up for the upcoming U-20 qualifying tournaments for the 2023 U-20 World Cup. The United States and Mexico are the top-ranked teams going into the 2022 Concacaf U-20 Championship, which will determine who makes the U-20 World Cup as well as the 2024 Olympics.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    16
    2021

    Mexico vs. United States

    TV CHANNEL: TUDN
    Time
    5:50
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
