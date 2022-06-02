Mexico and Uruguay will kick off World Cup preparation with tonight's international friendly in this huge soccer matchup.

In an international friendly, Mexico and Uruguay will meet tonight. This is the first meeting between the two nations since playing each other in another international friendly back in 2018 where Uruguay won 4-1.

How to Watch México vs. Uruguay: International Friendly Today:

Match Date: June 2, 2022

Match Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

TV: TUDN

Mexico recently competed in the CONCACAF World Cup qualifiers and finished second overall to Canada. The team had eight wins, four draws and two losses in those matches. This friendly match is in preparation for the upcoming World Cup in Qatar.

Manager Gerardo Martino is using this to test his roster before making it final for the World Cup. Mexico will face Poland, Saudi Arabia and Argentina in group stage play in late November.

Uruguay has this friendly as well as one against the United States before playing in the World Cup. The team will play in Qatar after qualifying through CONMEBOL where it was third to Brazil and Argentina. In its qualifying matches, the team had eight wins, four draws and six losses. The first game of World Cup play for Uruguay will be against Korea followed by Ghana and Portugal who are also in Group H.

With only a few months to go before the World Cup kicks off, these teams will take every minute of preparation available to them beginning tonight.

