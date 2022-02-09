Skip to main content

How to Watch Monterrey vs. Al Jazira: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Monterrey takes on Al Jazira in the FIFA Club World Cup fifth-place game.

The FIFA Club World Cup continues on Wednesday with Monterrey facing Al Jazira in the fifth-place game.

How to Watch Monterrey vs. Al Jazira Today:

Game Date: Feb. 9, 2022

Game Time: 8:30 a.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 2

Live Stream Monterrey vs. Al Jazira on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Monterrey earned the automatic spot in this tournament by winning the 2021 CONCACAF Champions League, while Al Jazira earned the berth by being the winner of the 2020-21 UAE Pro League. The FIFA Club World Cup pits the winners of FIFA's six continental confederations and the champion of host nation UAE against each other, which is why Al Jazira is here.

Al Jazira opened play in the first round of the tournament, defeating AS Piraw 4-1. The only goal for Pirae came via an own goal. 

As for Monterrey, it entered the competition in the second round, losing 1-0 to Al Ahly in that match, which dropped the team into this game.

Monterrey is currently in ninth place in the Liga MX Clausura after finishing ninth in the Apertura. Al Jazira is only in fifth place this season in the UAE Pro League after winning the league last season.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

February
9
2022

https://www.fubo.tv/lp/soccer/?irad=356358&irmp=2936331&sharedid=USA-SI-Match-FIFA-Monterrey_vs_Al_Jazira

TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports 2
Time
8:30
AM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

hockey fans
2022 Winter Olympics

How to Watch Men's Hockey: Czech Republic vs. Denmark

5 minutes ago
USA Curling
Beijing 2022

How to Watch Men's Curling: Denmark vs. Canada in Canada

5 minutes ago
Monterrey
Soccer Tournaments

How to Watch Monterrey vs. Al Jazira

5 minutes ago
Monterrey
Soccer Tournaments

How to Watch Monterrey vs. Al Jazira in Canada

15 minutes ago
Speed Skating Olympics
2022 Winter Olympics

How to Watch Short Track: Men's 1500m Final, Women's 1000m Qualifying

2 hours ago
IIHF Finland Russia
2022 Winter Olympics

How to Watch Men's Hockey: ROC vs. Switzerland

4 hours ago
Eric Frenzel Nordic Combined
2022 Winter Olympics

How to Watch Nordic Combined: Men's Normal Hill

6 hours ago
Michela Moioli
2022 Winter Olympics

How to Watch Olympic Snowboarding: Women's Cross Finals

7 hours ago
Michela Moioli
2022 Winter Olympics

How to Watch Olympic Primetime Plus: Snowboarding and More

9 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy