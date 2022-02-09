The FIFA Club World Cup continues on Wednesday with Monterrey facing Al Jazira in the fifth-place game.

How to Watch Monterrey vs. Al Jazira in Canada Today:

Game Date: Feb. 9, 2022

Game Time: 8:20 a.m. ET

TV: fubo Sports Network (Canada)

Live Stream Monterrey vs. Al Jazira on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Monterrey earned the automatic spot in this tournament by winning the 2021 CONCACAF Champions League. Just one Canadian team, Toronto FC, advanced to the quarterfinals of last year's tournament. No Canadian team advanced to the FIFA Club World Cup.

Al Jazira earned the berth by being the winner of the 2020-21 UAE Pro League. The FIFA Club World Cup pits the winners of FIFA's six continental confederations and the champion of host nation UAE against each other, which is why Al Jazira is here.

Al Jazira opened play in the first round of the tournament, defeating AS Piraw 4-1. The only goal for Pirae came via an own goal.

As for Monterrey, it entered the competition in the second round, losing 1-0 to Al Ahly in that match, which dropped the team into this game.

Monterrey is currently in ninth place in the Liga MX Clausura after finishing ninth in the Apertura. Al Jazira is only in fifth place this season in the UAE Pro League after winning the league last season.

