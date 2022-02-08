Skip to main content

How to Watch Palmeiras vs. Al-Ahly: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Palmeiras takes on Al-Ahly in the semifinals of the FIFA Club World Cup.

The FIFA Club World Cup, an event that pits the winners of FIFA's six continental confederations and the champion of host nation UAE against each other, continues on Tuesday, with Palmeiras taking on Al-Ahly in the semifinals.

How to Watch Palmeiras vs. Al-Ahly Today:

Game Date: Feb. 8, 2022

Game Time: 11:20 a.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 2

Live Stream Palmeiras vs. Al-Ahly on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Palmeiras is the CONMEBOL representative for this tournament and is here after winning the 2021 Copa Libertadores. This is the team's second FIFA Club World Cup appearance.

Al-Ahly is the CAF team in the tournament and won the 2020-21 CAF Champions League. This is the seventh time that the team has appeared in this event, though it has never made it to the finals.

Al-Ahly defeated Monterrey 1-0 in the second round, with Mohamed Hany scoring the team's only goal.

As for Palmeiras, the team is one of two teams — the other being UEFA representative Chelsea — that earned an automatic spot in the semifinals.

This is a rematch of last year's third-place game, which ended 0-0 and went to penalty kicks, with Al-Ahly winning the PKs 3-2.

The winner of this game will face the winner of Al Hilal and Chelsea in the final.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

February
8
2022

Palmeiras vs. Al-Ahly

TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports 2
Time
11:20
AM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
