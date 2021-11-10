Mexico hosts Colombia in the U-20 Revelations Cup, which begins on Wednesday.

On Wednesday, the U-20 Revelations Cup kicks off. Host country Mexico will face Colombia. It marks the second match of the day, with the United States playing Brazil in the first match.

How to Watch Revelations Cup: Mexico vs. Colombia Today:

Match Date: Nov. 10, 2021

Match Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

TV: TUDN

Live Stream Revelations Cup: Mexico vs. Colombia on fuboTV

This series of games is a tune-up for a handful of future events, with next year's U-20 CONCACAF Championship being the primary one. That tournament will serve as a qualifier for the next U-20 World Cup and for the 2024 Olympics.

This current tournament is being played in Celaya. Each team will play three games over the next week.

Mexico is led by a handful of Liga MX players, as well as some MLS players like Jonathan Perez from the LA Galaxy and Christian Torres from LAFC.

Colombia is sending its U-19 team to the Revelations Cup, which is coached by Hector Cardenas. The team played in a local friendly on Saturday as a warm up for this event, tying Fortaleza 1-1. Gustavo Puerta scored the only goal for Colombia in the match.

Following a third-place finish at the 2003 U-20 World Cup, Colombia's best World Cup performance has been a pair of quarterfinals losses.

