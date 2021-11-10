Skip to main content
    • November 10, 2021
    How to Watch Revelations Cup: Mexico vs. Colombia: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Mexico hosts Colombia in the U-20 Revelations Cup, which begins on Wednesday.
    On Wednesday, the U-20 Revelations Cup kicks off. Host country Mexico will face Colombia. It marks the second match of the day, with the United States playing Brazil in the first match.

    Match Date: Nov. 10, 2021

    Match Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

    TV: TUDN

    Live Stream Revelations Cup: Mexico vs. Colombia on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    This series of games is a tune-up for a handful of future events, with next year's U-20 CONCACAF Championship being the primary one. That tournament will serve as a qualifier for the next U-20 World Cup and for the 2024 Olympics.

    This current tournament is being played in Celaya. Each team will play three games over the next week.

    Mexico is led by a handful of Liga MX players, as well as some MLS players like Jonathan Perez from the LA Galaxy and Christian Torres from LAFC.

    Colombia is sending its U-19 team to the Revelations Cup, which is coached by Hector Cardenas. The team played in a local friendly on Saturday as a warm up for this event, tying Fortaleza 1-1. Gustavo Puerta scored the only goal for Colombia in the match.

    Following a third-place finish at the 2003 U-20 World Cup, Colombia's best World Cup performance has been a pair of quarterfinals losses. 

