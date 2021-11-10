How to Watch Revelations Cup, United States vs. Brazil

The U-20 Revelations Cup kicks off on Wednesday, and one of the most highly anticipated matchups will featured the United States taking on Brazil.

Led by new head coach Mikey Varas, the United State's U-20 men's team will face Brazil on Wednesday as part of the 2021 Revelations Cup.

This event serves as a tune-up for the 2022 CONCACAF U-20 Championships.

This will be the first international appearance for the U-20 team since January 2020.

Of the 23 players on the team's roster, 18 have played in the MLS or the USL this season. The team is led by San Jose Earthquakes forward Cade Cowell, who has scored five goals this year in the MLS.

As for Brazil, these tune-up games are important for a team that hasn't made it into the U-20 World Cup since 2015. Five-time champions of the event, it appears that Brazil's pool of young talent has dried up some in recent years.

The United States has qualified to the past four U-20 World Cups but has not made it out of the quarterfinals since 1989 when it finished in fourth. That tournament ended with a 2-0 loss to Brazil in the third-place game.

