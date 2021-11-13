How to Watch Revelations Cup, United States vs. Colombia

The U-20 USMNT looks to rebound after a loss to Brazil when it takes on Colombia at the Revelations Cup.

The United States U-20 men's national team is participating in a series of friendlies called the Revelations Cup, the first matches for the U-20 team since before the pandemic. On Saturday, the U.S. will face Colombia in the second contest for both teams.

How to Watch United States vs. Colombia Today:

Match Date: Nov. 13, 2021

Match Time: 5:00 p.m. ET

TV: TUDN

In the first game of the Revelations Cup, the United States struggled against Brazil, falling 4–0. Gabriel Slonina of the Chicago Fire was the goalkeeper in the loss, while Brazil got three goals from Marcos Santos.

Colombia opened the tournament with a 0–0 tie against Mexico. Mexico controlled possession, but neither team was able to score during the contest.

These matches are tune-ups for the upcoming U-20 qualifying tournaments for the 2023 U-20 World Cup.

On the United States roster, 18 of the 23 members have played in the MLS or USL this season. The team's biggest name is San Jose Earthquakes forward Cade Cowell, who has five MLS goals this year.

