Skip to main content

How to Watch Spain vs. Albania: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Spain hosts Albania in a tune-up match at RCDE Stadium in the city of Barcelona on Saturday.

Spain will look to make it three victories in a row in all competitions when it faces Albania in Barcelona on Saturday after the Spanish national team finished top Group B in the UEFA World Cup qualifying tournament and secured its spot at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar in November. Albania, meanwhile, just missed out on second place in Group I, meaning it was unable to reach the playoff round for another shot at World Cup qualification.

How to Watch Spain vs. Albania Today:

Match Date: March 26, 2022

Match Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

TV: TUDN

Live Stream Spain vs. Albania on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Spain finished off its World Cup qualifying campaign on a four-match win streak with victories over Georgia, Kosovo, Greece and Sweden in that order to cement its place atop Group B.

Spain was out of luck in the Nations League, though, losing in the final to France on a 2-1 finish. Mikel Oyarzabal put Luis Enrique's men up first in the 64th minute, but it was a 66th-minute finish from Karim Benzema and another one from Kylian Mbappé in the 80th that gave the title to Les Bleus.

Luis Enrique will likely put out a strong starting lineup in the friendly against Albania. Look out for in-form Barcelona players Pedri, Ferran Torres and Jordi Alba to all be in the initial XI at RCDE Stadium on Saturday.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

March
26
2022

Spain vs. Albania

TV CHANNEL: TUDN
Time
2:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Volleyball
Beach Volleyball

How to Watch Washington vs. Arizona in Women's College Beach Volleyball

By Christine Brown54 seconds ago
imago1008042771h
Soccer Tournaments

How to Watch Spain vs. Albania

By Rafael Urbina54 seconds ago
USATSI_17961486 (1)
Lacrosse

How to Watch Michigan at Johns Hopkins in College Lacrosse

By Evan Lazar30 minutes ago
Jun 3, 2017; Dublin, OH, USA; Ben Martin drives the ball down the fourteenth fairway during the third round of The Memorial golf tournament at Muirfield Village Golf Club. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports
PGA Tour

How to Watch Corales Puntacana Championship, Third Round

By Kristofer Habbas30 minutes ago
USATSI_17703234
College Baseball

How to Watch New Mexico at Air Force in College Baseball

By Adam Childs30 minutes ago
USATSI_17952937
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Indiana vs. UConn Women's NCAA Sweet 16

By Adam Childs30 minutes ago
Indiana's Ali Patberg (14) leads a bench celebration Saturday at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall, as IU rolls past Charlotte, 85-51, in the first round of the NCAA women's basketball tourney. DOMINANT 1A Iu Uc Ncaa Bb 2h Bench Celebrate 1
Women's College Basketball

UConn vs. Indiana: Women's NCAA Tournament round 4 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/26/2022

By What's On TV Staff30 minutes ago
Volleyball
Beach Volleyball

How to Watch Stanford vs. Oregon in Women's College Beach Volleyball

By Christine Brown1 hour ago
Tampa Bay Rays
MLB Spring Training

How to Watch MLB Spring Training: Rays vs Red Sox

By Evan Massey1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy