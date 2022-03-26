How to Watch Spain vs. Albania

Spain hosts Albania in a tune-up match at RCDE Stadium in the city of Barcelona on Saturday.

Spain will look to make it three victories in a row in all competitions when it faces Albania in Barcelona on Saturday after the Spanish national team finished top Group B in the UEFA World Cup qualifying tournament and secured its spot at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar in November. Albania, meanwhile, just missed out on second place in Group I, meaning it was unable to reach the playoff round for another shot at World Cup qualification.

Match Date: March 26, 2022

Match Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

Spain finished off its World Cup qualifying campaign on a four-match win streak with victories over Georgia, Kosovo, Greece and Sweden in that order to cement its place atop Group B.

Spain was out of luck in the Nations League, though, losing in the final to France on a 2-1 finish. Mikel Oyarzabal put Luis Enrique's men up first in the 64th minute, but it was a 66th-minute finish from Karim Benzema and another one from Kylian Mbappé in the 80th that gave the title to Les Bleus.

Luis Enrique will likely put out a strong starting lineup in the friendly against Albania. Look out for in-form Barcelona players Pedri, Ferran Torres and Jordi Alba to all be in the initial XI at RCDE Stadium on Saturday.

