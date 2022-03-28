Skip to main content

How to Watch Toluca vs. Querétaro: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Toluca hosts Querétaro in the Liga MX Femenil tournament on Monday.

Just five matches are left in the Liga MX Femenil Clausura tournament, and Querétaro sits in the eighth and final playoff spot in the standings with 14 points. Toluca is four points below them in with a No. 13 ranking and will need a good result to stay in contention for advancing to the Liguilla at the end of the season.

How to Watch Toluca vs. Querétaro in Liga MX Femenil Today:

Match Date: March 28, 2022

Match Time: 5:55 p.m. ET

TV: TUDN

Live Stream Toluca vs. Querétaro in Liga MX Femenil on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Querétaro is coming off of three wins and two losses in the club's last five matches in league play, with the most recent outing being a 3-0 victory over No. 16 Necaxa. Jazmín Enrigue, Jaquelín García and Sonia Vázquez got on the scoresheet to secure all three points for the team.

Toluca, meanwhile, is coming off of a 4-0 defeat to No. 4 Club América, ending a streak of six straight matches where the team scored at least one goal.

Querétaro has a one point lead over Tijuana, who is in No. 9 in the standings with 13 points, meaning the club will need to continue getting points on the board to not give up the final playoff spot the club currently holds.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

March
28
2022

Toluca vs. Querétaro in Liga MX Femenil

TV CHANNEL: TUDN
Time
5:55
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Soccer Fans
Soccer Tournaments

How to Watch Toluca vs. Querétaro

By Rafael Urbina2 minutes ago
Chicago White Sox Lucas Giolito
MLB Spring Training

How to Watch San Diego Padres vs. Chicago White Sox

By Phil Watson1 hour ago
college soccer
Argentine Primera Nacional Soccer

How to Watch Defensores de Belgrano vs. Nueva Chicago

By Rafael Urbina1 hour ago
MARINERS
MLB Spring Training

How to Watch Texas Rangers at Seattle Mariners

By Phil Watson1 hour ago
GIANTS
MLB Spring Training

How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. Milwaukee Brewers

By Phil Watson1 hour ago
Angels
MLB Spring Training

How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. Los Angeles Angels

By Phil Watson1 hour ago
algeria soccer
Soccer Tournaments

How to Watch U-21 International Friendly: France vs. Northern Ireland

By Rafael Urbina3 hours ago
soccer
Argentine Primera Nacional Soccer

How to Watch Tristán Suárez vs. Quilmes

By Rafael Urbina3 hours ago
Angelique Kerber Tennis
ATP/WTA Tennis

How to Watch Miami Open: Women's Round of 16 & Men's 3rd Round

By Kristofer Habbas4 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy