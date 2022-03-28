Just five matches are left in the Liga MX Femenil Clausura tournament, and Querétaro sits in the eighth and final playoff spot in the standings with 14 points. Toluca is four points below them in with a No. 13 ranking and will need a good result to stay in contention for advancing to the Liguilla at the end of the season.

How to Watch Toluca vs. Querétaro in Liga MX Femenil Today:

Match Date: March 28, 2022

Match Time: 5:55 p.m. ET

TV: TUDN

Querétaro is coming off of three wins and two losses in the club's last five matches in league play, with the most recent outing being a 3-0 victory over No. 16 Necaxa. Jazmín Enrigue, Jaquelín García and Sonia Vázquez got on the scoresheet to secure all three points for the team.

Toluca, meanwhile, is coming off of a 4-0 defeat to No. 4 Club América, ending a streak of six straight matches where the team scored at least one goal.

Querétaro has a one point lead over Tijuana, who is in No. 9 in the standings with 13 points, meaning the club will need to continue getting points on the board to not give up the final playoff spot the club currently holds.

