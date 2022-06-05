The United States men's national team will use today's international friendly against Uruguay to prep for the 2022 World Cup.

The United States men's national team will play its final international friendly against Uruguay today in preparation for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

How to Watch Uruguay at United States: International Friendly Today:

Match Date: June 5, 2022

Match Time: 5:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX (KXVA - Abilene, TX)

The United States took on Morocco earlier this week and defeated its foe 3-0. Scoring in the match were Brenden Aaronson, Timothy Weah and Haji Wright. Haji Wright scored on a penalty kick in the 64th minute after Morocco had a slew of yellow cards.

The United States will take on Grenada in the first round of CONCACAF Nations League group play. The other team in the group is El Salvador, who defeated Grenada 3-1.

Uruguay enters the match after defeating Mexico 3-0. Uruguay's goals came from Matías Vecino and Edinson Cavani, who bagged a brace. In the last four matches of World Cup Qualifications in CONMEBOL, Uruguay won by a combined score of 8-1.

Uruguay’s next match will be against Jamaica on June 11. Uruguay’s next international competitive match will be against South Korea in group stage play for the World Cup. The World Cup starts in November and is hosted by Qatar.

