How to Watch Uruguay at United States Men's National Team in Spanish

How to Watch Uruguay at United States: International Friendly Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The United States men's national team will take on Uruguay today in an international friendly hosted by the USMNT in Kansas City.

The United States men's national team and Uruguay will meet today in a friendly at Children's Mercy Park in Kansas City. This will mark the USMNT's last international matchup before beginning CONCACAF Nations League play on June 10.

How to Watch Uruguay at United States Soccer in Spanish Today:

Match Date: June 5, 2022

Match Time: 5:00 p.m. ET

TV: UNIVISION (KUNU - Victoria)

Most recently, the United States played Morocco in another international friendly which the U.S. hosted in Cincinnati. The United States was victorious with a final score of 3-0. Scoring in the match were Brenden Aaronson, Timothy Weah and Haji Wright. Wright scored on a penalty kick in the 64th minute to help his case to be taken to Qatar as America's striker for the World Cup.

Uruguay played Mexico in a friendly on Thursday in which they won 3-0. Matias Vecino scored first for Uruguay at the 35-minute mark to take the lead before the half. Edinson Cavani came out of the locker room ready to go and scored just a minute into the second half to extend the lead. Cavani also had the final goal of the match just eight minutes later to make a win unreachable for Mexico.

The United States' next match will be against Grenada on June 10 while Uruguay will play Jamaica next on June 11.

How To Watch

June
5
2022

Uruguay at United States

TV CHANNEL: UNIVISION (KUNU - Victoria)
Time
5:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Try Now)
USATSI_17704694
