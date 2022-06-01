How to Watch United States Men's Soccer vs. Morocco

The U.S. men's national soccer team kicks off its final preparation for the 2022 World Cup with a match against Morocco on Wednesday night.

The United States men's national team will host the Moroccan men in Cincinnati tonight for an international soccer friendly. Both teams have already qualified for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar this fall.

How to Watch International Friendly: United States vs. Morocco Today:

Match Date: June 1, 2022

Match Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

Morocco will use the USMNT to brush up on its game before kicking off qualifying play for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations. The Atlas Lions are one of five African teams to have qualified for the World Cup this year.

Morocco will compete alongside Belgium, Croatia and Canada in Group F play when the World Cup group stage kicks off in November. The United States drew a tough schedule with Group B, which they share with England, Iran and either Scotland, Ukraine or Wales. That final spot will be determined when UEFA playoffs conclude on Sunday.

The USMNT is the youngest team to have qualified for the World Cup, but with a mix of talented players from clubs such as Chelsea, Barcelona, Juventus, Red Bull Salzburg and various MLS teams, there is great potential to have a really strong showing in Qatar.

Today's game will kick off the U.S. men's final six games before heading to Qatar in the fall.

