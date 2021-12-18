Skip to main content
    •
    December 18, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch International Friendly: United States vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The U.S. men’s national team seeks to close out a banner year in the soccer world against Bosnia and Herzegovina on Saturday night.
    Author:

    The final match of the year for the U.S. men's national soccer team comes Saturday against Bosnia and Herzegovina in Carson, Calif.

    The United States is looking to break the team record for most victories in a calendar year. The USMNT previously won 16 matches in 2013, but winning tonight would give the team a new high mark with 17 victories in 2021.

    How to Watch International Friendly: United States vs Bosnia and Herzegovina:

    Game Date: Dec. 18, 2021

    Game Time: 8 p.m. ET

    TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

    You can stream the International Friendly: United States vs Bosnia and Herzegovina match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    This match falls outside of a FIFA international fixture date, so numerous players who are still in-season with their club teams will be unavailable. Today’s roster includes many younger players who have earned opportunities to play with the senior team.

    This will be the third meeting between these teams. A hat trick by Jozy Altidore and the debut appearances of John Brooks, Aron Johannsson and Bobby Wood highlighted the USA’s 4–3 victory on Aug. 14, 2013, in Sarajevo. Most recently, the teams took the field in this same venue to open the 2018 schedule for the United States, with goalkeeper Zack Steffen earning his first cap and contributing to the shutout in a spirited 0–0 draw.

    A host of veterans will lead the effort to secure the USA’s 17th win of 2021. With 65 appearances, forward Gyasi Zardes heads the list of eight players with double-digit caps. He’s followed by Kellyn Acosta (44), Jordan Morris (39), Cristian Roldan (29), Walker Zimmerman (22), Aaron Long (21), Jackson Yueill (15) and Matt Turner (12).

    Bosnia and Herzegovina did not qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup, going 1-3-4 in their eight qualification matches in UEFA’s Group D. The 19 players on Bosnia’s roster all compete in the domestic league, which has just entered its winter break.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    18
    2021

    United States vs Bosnia and Herzegovina

    TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports 1
    Time
    8:00
    PM/
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_17370940
    NHL

    How to Watch Devils at Red Wings

    14 minutes ago
    USATSI_17376329
    NHL

    How to Watch Blackhawks at Stars

    14 minutes ago
    Dec 11, 2021; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; Boston Bruins left wing Brad Marchand (63) skates against the Calgary Flames during the third period at Scotiabank Saddledome. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports
    NHL

    Boston Bruins vs. Montreal Canadiens: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/18/2021

    14 minutes ago
    Dec 14, 2021; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Bruins center Patrice Bergeron (37) celebrates with right wing David Pastrnak (88) after scoring against the Vegas Golden Knights during the third period at the TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports
    NHL

    Montreal Canadiens vs. Boston Bruins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/18/2021

    14 minutes ago
    Dec 14, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Flyers left wing Scott Laughton (21) , right wing Cam Atkinson (89) and goaltender Carter Hart (79) celebrate their win against the New Jersey Devils at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
    NHL

    Ottawa Senators vs. Philadelphia Flyers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/18/2021

    14 minutes ago
    Dec 14, 2021; Sunrise, Florida, USA; Ottawa Senators right wing Drake Batherson (19) celebrates his goal against the Florida Panthers with teammates on the bench during the third period at FLA Live Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
    NHL

    Philadelphia Flyers vs. Ottawa Senators: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/18/2021

    14 minutes ago
    USATSI_17309582
    NFL

    How to Watch Patriots at Colts

    14 minutes ago
    USATSI_17308860
    NBA

    How to Watch Los Angeles Clippers at Oklahoma City Thunder

    14 minutes ago
    Dec 14, 2021; New York, New York, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Andre Iguodala (9) dribbles as New York Knicks forward Julius Randle (30) defends during the second half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    New York Knicks vs. Boston Celtics: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/18/2021

    14 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy