The U.S. men’s national team seeks to close out a banner year in the soccer world against Bosnia and Herzegovina on Saturday night.

The United States is looking to break the team record for most victories in a calendar year. The USMNT previously won 16 matches in 2013, but winning tonight would give the team a new high mark with 17 victories in 2021.

How to Watch International Friendly: United States vs Bosnia and Herzegovina:

Game Date: Dec. 18, 2021

Game Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

This match falls outside of a FIFA international fixture date, so numerous players who are still in-season with their club teams will be unavailable. Today’s roster includes many younger players who have earned opportunities to play with the senior team.

This will be the third meeting between these teams. A hat trick by Jozy Altidore and the debut appearances of John Brooks, Aron Johannsson and Bobby Wood highlighted the USA’s 4–3 victory on Aug. 14, 2013, in Sarajevo. Most recently, the teams took the field in this same venue to open the 2018 schedule for the United States, with goalkeeper Zack Steffen earning his first cap and contributing to the shutout in a spirited 0–0 draw.

A host of veterans will lead the effort to secure the USA’s 17th win of 2021. With 65 appearances, forward Gyasi Zardes heads the list of eight players with double-digit caps. He’s followed by Kellyn Acosta (44), Jordan Morris (39), Cristian Roldan (29), Walker Zimmerman (22), Aaron Long (21), Jackson Yueill (15) and Matt Turner (12).

Bosnia and Herzegovina did not qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup, going 1-3-4 in their eight qualification matches in UEFA’s Group D. The 19 players on Bosnia’s roster all compete in the domestic league, which has just entered its winter break.

