How to Watch Belgium vs. Belarus

When the groups were announced for 2022 World Cup Qualifying in Europe, the expectation was that the loaded Belgian squad would dominate and get through to Qatar without much drama.

And at the halfway mark of qualifying action, that's exactly what has happened. Belgium finds itself leading Group E with 13 points thanks to four wins and a single draw through fives matches, with the second-place Czech Republic six points behind it.

How to Watch:

Date: Sept. 8, 2021

Time: 2:25 p.m. ET

TV: TUDNxtra 5

It would take something spectacular for Belgium not to get through as one of the group winners by the time this round of 2022 World Cup Qualifying wraps up, and that something would have to begin Wednesday with Belarus pulling off an upset.

Belarus currently sits fourth in Group E with three points through four matches. The team dropped its last three official matches by a lopsided 12-2 combined score, including a late-March match against Belgium.

That day saw the Belgians come out victorious 8-0 thanks to braces by Hans Vanaken (Club Brugge) and Leandro Trossard (Brighton & Hove Albion) as well as goals by Michy Batshuayi (Beşiktaş), Jérémy Doku (Stade Rennais), Dennis Praet (Torino) and Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace).

Belgium heads into its rematch against Belarus in great form, too. The team snagged victories in its two matches over this past week against Estonia (5-2) and the Czech Republic (3-0), putting it in prime position to lock up a spot in Qatar relatively soon.

There's no question this will be a one-sided affair between Belgium and Belarus, one that will probably feature Belgium playing a lot of reserves big minutes, but it will be interesting to see if Belarus can at least keep things close for a half.