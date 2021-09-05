How to Watch Belgium vs. Czech Republic

An early make-or-break fixture in World Cup qualifying could see either Belgium or the Czech Republic cement their spot as the rulers of Group E.

Roberto Martinez’s Belgium have stolen an early march in Group E of UEFA qualification for the 2022 World Cup, but Czech Republic threaten to draw level when the two teams collide on Sunday.

In a crossroads fixture for both countries, the Red Devils hope to emerge from Matchday 5 with a six-point lead in their pool, while the Czechs look to hand them their first defeat of the campaign.

No team in UEFA qualifying has scored more goals than Belgium thus far on the road to Qatar, with Martinez’s men averaging just over four per game after their first four outings.

Five of those came in Tallinn on Thursday when the Group E pace-setters came back from an early setback to emerge 5-2 winners over Estonia, with Romelu Lukaku grabbing two for his efforts:

Belgium’s all-time top-scorer was in predatory mood after recently completing his return to Chelsea, and only Serbia’s Aleksandar Mitrović (five) has notched more than his four goals in qualifying.

Jaroslav Šilhavý’s side have been far more modest in their results thus far, evidenced by their narrow 1-0 victory over Belarus on Thursday.

That gave the Czech Republic only their second qualifying win, the other being their own one-sided demolition of Estonia when they triumphed 6-2 in Tallinn back in March.

It was only three days later that they drew 1-1 at home to Belgium, but Sunday’s clash at the King Baudouin Stadium will have the more meaningful impact on how these teams finish in Group E.

Patrik Schick was a Czech hero at Euro 2020 and scored the opening goal of their 2022 World Cup trail, having had nine direct goal contributions in his last nine international appearances (seven goals, two assists).

Schick’s season is already off to a bright start with Bayer Leverkusen, too, but he’s a major miss for Sunday’s guests as he serves a suspension:

Kevin De Bruyne is one name the Czech Republic will be glad isn’t in action for their foes, while Leicester City’s Youri Tielemans is a doubt due to injury.

Another Premier League talent, new Arsenal signing Albert Sambi Lokonga, made his senior Belgium debut in Tallinn and could be in line for more minutes on the weekend.

Speaking of Premier League stars, Šilhavý could field an all-West Ham midfield of Tomas Soucek and Alex Král after the latter recently moved to east London from Spartak Moscow.

Eden Hazard’s game time is also a contentious topic after he missed much of last season due to injury, giving Martinez a conundrum after he played 74 minutes in the win over Estonia.