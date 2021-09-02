The two teams face off in the qualifiers for next year's World Cup tournament.

It might be too much too soon for Estonia. The small Eastern European nation has yet to qualify for a single World Cup or European championship, and if its hopes of doing so are to remain alive for the tournament next year, the team will need to prove itself against opponents like Belgium.

According to the FIFA rankings, Belgium is the No. 1 men's national team playing in the world today. High praise, considering it beat out current European champions Italy and addition to World Cup winners France for the honor.

How to Watch:

Time: 2:25 p.m. ET

TV: TUDNxtra 5

You can stream the game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

It is Belgium's wealth of youthful talent that makes its promise so great, and why it is consistently considered favorites in any tournament the team enters. Despite having been top-flight stars for several years already, the likes of Eden Hazard and Kevin De Bruyne are only 30 years old, while top goalscorer Romelu Lukaku is 28.

Plus, more recent standouts like Thorgan Hazard, younger brother of team captain Eden, reinforce the promising talent that is still coming up in the ranks for an already world-class team.

Estonia, on the other hand, has very little to show in terms of footballing achievements to date. Ragnar Klavan may be familiar to some for his brief stint in the Premier League at Liverpool, and a lot of Estonia's goal creation potential will indeed rest on his shoulders. Whether it is enough to pull off what could seem like an impossible task remains to be seen.

