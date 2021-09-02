September 2, 2021
How to Watch Canada vs Honduras: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Canada starts its quest for its second-ever trip to the World Cup when it plays Honduras on Thursday.
The CONCACAF final round of the World Cup qualifying starts on Thursday and Canada will make an appearance for the first time since France 1998. That year it finished last in the final round, winning just one game.

Date: Sept. 2, 2021

Time: 8:05 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Universo

Live stream the Canada vs Honduras match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Canadians qualified for the final round coming in first place in the first round group and then shutting out Haiti 1-0 and 3-0 in its two legs of the second round.

Canada is looking to qualify for just its second-ever trip to the World Cup. The only other time the Canadians made it was in 1986 when it was hosted by Mexico. In that World Cup, Canada went 0-3 and didn't score a goal.

Canada will face off against Honduras which is ranked 62nd in the FIFA rankings and got an automatic road to the final round. Honduras is looking to start its march to just its fourth ever World Cup.

Honduras last made the World Cup in 2014 where it went 0-1-2. The Honduras club hasn't had much success on the World's biggest stage but more than its opponents in its first match of the final round.

Honduras and Canada last faced off in 2017 when they played to two different 0-0 draws. The game before that Honduras won 2-1 after Canada had won a 1-0 decision.

