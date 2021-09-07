How to Watch Croatia vs. Slovenia

The second- and third-place nations in Group H meet when Croatia and Slovenia face off in 2022 World Cup Qualifying action on Tuesday.

Three vital points for 2022 World Cup Qualifying are up for grabs when second-place Croatia meets Slovenia.

Croatia currently sits in second place in Group H with 10 points, the same amount as first-place Russia though with a lower goal differential, placing the 2018 World Cup finalists No. 2 on the table.

How to Watch:

Date: Sept. 7, 2021

Time: 2:25 p.m. ET

TV: TUDNxtra 2

Slovenia, meanwhile, sit third in the group, though just three points back of Croatia, meaning a win on the road for Slovenia could see them surpass Croatia for second place by the end of this international window.

Croatia is coming off a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Slovakia on Saturday behind a late 86th-minute goal by talented midfielder Marcelo Brozovic (Inter Milan). It was a sick volley from right around the edge of the box by Brozovic that helped Croatia earn all three points against Slovakia.

Slovenia is coming off a 1-0 victory against Malta, with the goal-scorer in that match being midfielder Sandi Lovcric (FC Lugano), who found the back of the net in the 44th minute on a penalty shot.

That leads us to a vital match between the two neighboring rivals, Croatia and Slovenia, with what promises to be a rowdy crowd in the stands.

Croatia will be without star midfielder Luka Modric (Real Madrid), who's been dealing with an injury, but are set to have various other talented players, including midfielder Mateo Kovacic (Chelsea) and hero of the 2018 World Cup, winger Ivan Perisic (Inter Milan).

Slovenia, meanwhile, will be relying on elite goalkeeper Jan Oblak (Atletico Madrid) to keep the hosts from finding the back of the net.

A major regional rivalry and important positioning in 2022 World Cup Qualifying up for grabs, Slovenia vs. Croatia will be one of Tuesday's most intriguing matchups without a doubt.