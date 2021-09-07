How to Watch Denmark vs. Israel

Group F leaders Denmark face the second-place country in the group, Israel, on Tuesday in an important match for both teams' 2022 World Cup Qualifying chances.

Denmark has been perfect thus far in qualifying matches, winning all five of its matches behind an outrageous and almost unbelievable plus-17 goal differential.

How to Watch:

Date: Sept. 7, 2021

Time: 2:25 p.m. ET

TV: TUDNxtra 4

Israel has done well in its own right, however, with three wins, one draw and one lone defeat in qualifying matches and with a very impressive plus-eight goal differential.

Of course, having the Faroe Islands and Moldova in your group will do wonders for your goal differential, but the point remains: Denmark and Israel are in very solid shape as far as their hopes to reach the 2022 World Cup.

Prior to Tuesday's match against Israel, Denmark is coming off a testy 1-0 win over the Faroe Islands that required an 85th-minute winner from striker Jonas Wind (Copenhagen).

Israel, meanwhile, will enter the match after a 5-2 win over Austria on Saturday with Eran Zahavi (PSV Eindhoven) providing a brace in the match and Manor Solomon (Shakhtar Donetsk), Mu'nas Dabbur (1899 Hoffenheim) and Shon Weissman (Real Valladolid) chipping in goals of their own.

On Tuesday, Denmark will be relying on contributions from the likes of defender Joakim Maehle (Atalanta B.C.) as well as from midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg (Tottenham). However, it will be without top striker Martin Braithwaite (Barcelona) in the match against Israel.

On the other end, Israel will be hoping for Dabbur to keep scoring as well as he has been in recent matches.

A lot will be on the line when Denmark and Israel meet on Tuesday, so soccer fans should be sure to tune in.