How to Watch Denmark vs. Scotland

The two top teams in Group F of 2022 European World Cup Qualifying face off when Denmark and Scotland meet Wednesday.

Quietly one of the more intriguing 2022 World Cup Qualifying matches on Wednesday's slate, Denmark vs. Scotland pits the first and second-place teams in Europe's Group F against one another. The Danes currently sit first in the group with nine points through three matches, and the Scots are second with five.

Denmark comes into the match after an inspirational Euro 2020 run that saw the team reach the semi-finals of the tournament before being eliminated in extra time by hosts, England.

How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, Sept. 1

Time: 2:25 p.m. ET

Venue: Parken Stadium, Copenhagen

TV: TUDNxtra 6

Scotland, meanwhile, was eliminated in the group stage after a poor showing at the Euros, earning one point in three matches and posting a minus-four goal-differential.

This will be the first matchup between Denmark and Scotland in World Cup Qualifying competition, with the second coming on Matchday 10 on November 15. Nevertheless, it'll be a crucial opportunity for a Scotland team that is four points back from the top of the table in Group F and, thusly, an automatic World Cup qualifying spot.

Denmark currently leads all European teams in scoring in World Cup Qualifying behind 14 goals scored, eight of which came in an 8-0 thrashing of Moldova.

However, the Danes will be missing some firepower against Scotland, as forward Martin Braithwaite sustained a knee injury in his most recent match with Barcelona while midfielders Christian Eriksen and Philip Billing also won't feature.

Scotland will likewise be missing key pieces, including John McGinn, Nathan Patterson, James Forrest and Greg Taylor, among others.

With Denmark hosting the important matchup and in great form right now after its stunning Euros run, it should be favored over a reeling Scottish side missing so many first-choice options.

