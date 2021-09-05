How to Watch England vs. Andorra

Despite a brutal result in the 2020 Euro Finals, a home defeat in penalties to Italy, England have been perfect in 2022 World Cup Qualifying, boasting a 4-0-0 record through four matches with 13 goals scored and just one conceded.

Granted, Group I isn't exactly the Group of Death in UEFA, but England has been as dominant as they were expected to be in it, so they certainly deserve credit for that.

How to Watch:

Date: Sept. 5, 2021

Time: 11:50 a.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

Andorra, meanwhile, sit fifth in the six-nation group with three points through four matches, thanks to a lone win against San Marino, a country with a population of a robust nearly 34,000 people.

England is coming off a 4-0 shellacking of Hungary, about as impressive a performance as we've seen out of any country in this international break, with each goal coming in the second half.

The goal-scorers on the day for The Three Lions were Raheem Sterling (Manchester City), Harry Kane (Tottenham), Harry Maguire (Manchester United) and Declan Rice (West Ham).

Due to how one-sided the affair between England and Andorra projects to be, especially due to the fact it will be taking place in the vaunted Webley Stadium, it's possible each of England's scorers from Thursday get rotated out for a rest ahead of an important match next week against Poland.

England is loaded enough that even their backup options should be able to handle Andorra without an issue.

Some players who could get a look for The Three Lions on Sunday include Jordon Sancho (Manchester United), though he did pick up a slight injury on Thursday that will have to be monitored, Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool) and Patrick Bamford (Leeds United).

An upset on Sunday by Andorra would be one of the biggest in recent memory, so this match will be mostly about getting in and out healthy for the English side.