How to watch England vs Poland

It was a summer of heartbreak for the English national team. The European Championship hopeful, buoyed by a wave of support from its home fans, was ultimately left disappointed as it fell to the Italians in the penalty kick shootout of the finals.

The Brits' eyes are now squarely focused on the ultimate prize. The World Cup will take place late next year in Qatar, and England is now tasked with racking up the remaining few points needed in order to earn its place in the tournament.

England captain Harry Kane will lead a famously youthful team. While some claim that the inexperience of players like Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka is what lead to their defeat in the Euro 2020 final, it is likely that they carry their valuable and newly-won cache of experience into their World Cup campaign. As they enter their mid-twenties and beyond, in what is usually the peak of any career in football, this will become essential to their future success.

While it's the Real Madrid superstar Robert Lewandowski that leads Poland's national side, it's a mistake to overlook the talent on the rest of the team. It was Adam Buksa, for example, who scored a stunning hat-trick against San Marino on Sunday, two of which came in stoppage time after an already comfortable lead.

His time to shine may arrive again Wednesday, in what is a must-watch for any fans of European football.

