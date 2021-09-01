How to Watch France vs. Bosnia & Herzegovina

Humbled by its Euro 2020 humiliation, France gets back on the World Cup trail looking to assert its dominance in Group D.

Les Bleus are back on Wednesday when France resumes its 2022 World Cup qualifying Group D campaign against Bosnia and Herzegovina at the Stade de la Meinau in Strasbourg.

Didier Deschamps will hope the last two months were enough to get over his side’s shock Euro 2020 exit against Switzerland, facing a team that's last win was almost two years ago.

How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, Sept. 1

Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

Venue: Stade de la Meinau, Strasbourg, France

TV: TUDNxtra 1

You can live stream the match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

France entered the European Championship as one of the leading favorites but fell flat in the round of 16, succumbing on penalties to the Swiss and having drawn 3-3 after extra time.

Deschamps's men displayed alarming complacency in the closing phases of regulation time, paying the ultimate price in a competition that otherwise appeared theirs for the taking:

N’Golo Kanté is the sole injury concern for Wednesday’s hosts, and Bosnia brings a clean bill of health to Strasbourg as it attempts to seal its first win in qualifying.

But bad luck has been only a minor factor en route to Bosnia going some 13 games without a victory, losing seven of those inside the 90 minutes.

Results have improved somewhat since ex-Bulgaria coach Ivaylo Petev was appointed manager in January, drawing three of his first five games, a run that includes a narrow 1-0 loss at home to France.

Antoine Griezmann settled matters on that occasion, and the Barcelona man is back among a French forward contingent also comprising Kylian Mbappe, Karim Benzema and Kingsley Coman:

Anthony Martial has been retained despite his struggles for scoring form at Manchester United, while Bayer Leverkusen’s Moussa Diaby is one of four potential debutants for the home side.

AS Roma’s Jordan Veretout and AC Milan defender Theo Hernandez are also among that number, while goalkeeper MIke Maignan completes the Serie A select following his move to Milan.

Speaking of the San Siro, Bosnia captain Edin Džeko hopes to shine following his fast start for the Nerazzurri, proving worthy of Inter’s interest after bagging a goal and an assist in his recent debut.

Rossoneri midfielder Rade Krunić is another Italy-based talent in Bosnia’s likely lineup who could pose a threat, though France will be confident of scoring against a team that’s conceded in 10 of those last 13 games.

France have dropped only two points thus far in Group D and already looks confident in its bid to finish first, but a strong showing for Bosnia could energize the team toward qualifying.

The Dragons would require a national first if they did manage to beat France on their own soil, although they’ve also never lost there after drawing 1-1 in each of their two previous visits.

Regional restrictions may apply.