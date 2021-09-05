How to Watch Germany vs. Armenia

Group J leaders Armenia face a strong German side on Sunday with first place in Group J up for grabs.

Due to the overall weakness of Group J in UEFA 2022 World Cup Qualifying, Armenia actually finds itself as the leaders of the group through four matches thanks to their 10 points behind three wins and one draw.

Armenia's first major test of qualifying so far, however, takes place on Sunday when they travel to Stuttgart, Germany to face one of the strongest international sides in the world.

How to Watch:

Date: Sept. 5, 2021

Time: 2:25 p.m. ET

TV: TUDNxtra 2

Germany sit second in Group J at the moment with nine points due to a shocking 2-1 defeat late in March against North Macedonia. Outside of that surprising blemish, however, the Germans have been perfect, dispatching their other three foes by a 6-0 combined scoreline.

The Germans are coming off a comfortable 2-0 win over Liechtenstein on Thursday, behind a first-half goal by Timo Werner (Chelsea) and a second-half score from Leroy Sane (Bayern Munich).

Armenia, meanwhile, drew with North Macedonia on Thursday 0-0, so it'll be entering the match with a bit less confidence.

Returning for Germany on Sunday should be one of the best goalkeepers in the world, Manuel Neuer (Bayern Munich) while their two goal-scorers from Thursday, Werner and Sane, will almost certainly start in the attack again. Other stars set to feature for the Germans include Kai Havertz (Chelsea) and Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich).

With a first-place spot up for grabs, playing the hosts and fielding a side with some of the brightest stars in the soccer world, Germany should be able to handle what's been an impressive Armenia side this year.

It almost certainly won't be an easy result by any means, though, making Sunday's match between Germany and Armenia a must-watch for soccer fans.