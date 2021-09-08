How to Watch Germany vs. Iceland

Mighty Germany, the leader in Group J for 2022 World Cup Qualifying, faces fifth-place Iceland on Wednesday, which will have an upset on its mind.

With 12 points through five matches, Germany leads Group J, one of the weakest groups in Europe with regards to 2022 World Cup Qualifying.

Even so, the Germans can't afford to overlook Iceland — which sits in fifth in the group with four points — on Wednesday, as Armenia is merely two points behind the Group J leaders. A setback by Germany could be troublesome.

How to Watch:

Date: Sept. 8, 2021

Time: 2:25 p.m. ET

TV: TUDNxtra 2

Live stream Germany vs. Iceland on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Still, Iceland shouldn't pose too much of a threat to Germany, as it's coming off two disappointing results of its own this week: a 2-0 loss to Romania and a 2-2 draw against North Macedonia.

The last time these two countries faced off in late March, Germany won comfortably 3-0 thanks to goals by Leon Goretzka (Bayern Munich), Kai Havertz (Chelsea) and Ilkay Gündoğan (Manchester City).

It must be noted that that match took place in Germany, so things could get a bit tougher for the leaders because winning on the road is never easy, especially when it comes to World Cup Qualifying competition.

Among the players who have stood out for Iceland recently are defender Brynjar Ingi Bjarnason (Lecce) and forward Andri Lucas Guðjohnsen (Real Madrid), both of whom have gotten on the scoresheet for the small island nation this week.

Germany will need to keep an eye on both in defense and attack if it wants to take the two-game sweep over Iceland, something that most expect the once-removed World Cup champions to do without much of an issue.