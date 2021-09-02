There is a world of difference between the two neighboring nations heading into competition this Thursday afternoon. Liechtenstein, coming off of three consecutive defeats so far in the World Cup qualifiers, has never competed in a major international tournament. Germany, on the other hand, is a footballing superpower, undergoing something of an existential crisis.

How to Watch:

Time: 2:25 p.m. ET

TV: TUDNxtra 2

Though the multiple-time World Cup and European Championship winner is historically known as a dominant force in the international space, its performances have famously been lacking over the past few years. Germany's anemic play led to the departure of longtime manager Joachim Löw earlier this year and a shock defeat to North Macedonia in its opening match of the qualifiers — only its third loss ever in the qualifying stage.

The humble Liechtenstein team is captained by Nicolas Hasler, who is something of a legacy name in his home of Vaduz. His father Rainer, who played as a right-back in the 80s and 90s, was voted the country's greatest player in 50 years by the Liechtenstein Football Association in 2003.

This is unlikely to be enough to overcome Germany, formidable as the team is despite its current state. But there can be no assurances given, which is why all eyes will be squarely on Hansi Flick come Thursday. Flick, who is a few short months into his tenure as manager of Germany, has the unenviable task of returning the national team to its former glory. How the remainder of its qualifiers go will tell us a lot about Germany's trajectory in the months and years to come.

