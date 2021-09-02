How to Watch Hungary vs. England

The top two teams in World Cup qualifying Group I battle at the Puskas Arena in a bid to not blink first.

England has yet to drop a point three matches deep into Group I of 2022 World Cup qualifying, but it faces a Hungary side with an expanding appetite to challenge the world’s elite.

The only other team in the pool yet to taste defeat, Hungary has suffered even fewer losses than the Three Lions in the past year and is upscaling its prospects under manager Marco Rossi.

Gareth Southgate’s men will seek a quick resurgence after finishing runner-up to Italy at Euro 2020, a result that ended England’s 12-game unbeaten streak (including 11 wins).

Hungary brought an impressive streak of its own into that tournament, where a 3-0 loss to Portugal accounts for Hungary’s sole loss since September last year.

Rossi’s underdogs did manage to earn draws against pool opponents France and Germany, with the latter coming back late to just deny the Magyars a surprise place in the knockout stages:

It’s those kinds of results that should frighten England to some degree, particularly with a fit-again Dominik Szoboszlai back in Hungary’s midfield after missing Euro 2020 through injury.

Szoboszlai was also delayed in making his RB Leipzig debut until this season due to those injury woes, but it’s fair to say he made up for the wait:

Along with its Euro 2020 torment, Southgate will also hope captain Harry Kane is over any hurt caused by his failed attempt to leave Tottenham Hotspur for Manchester City.

The summer saga means Kane may be lacking match fitness following a delayed return to the team, while Everton’s Dominic Calvert-Lewin has left the squad due to injury.

That could open the door to Leeds United frontman Patrick Bamford — the only uncapped player in Southgate’s squad — to have some influence on proceedings:

An away trip to the Puskás Aréna looks like England’s toughest Group I fixture as things stand, and continuing the winning run in Budapest would represent a major World Cup obstacle overcome.

The Three Lions boast an imperious record of nine wins and one defeat from their 11 games against Hungary, though a lot has changed for both teams since they last met in August 2010.

