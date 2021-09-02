Two European teams will compete in the tournament qualifiers for next year's World Cup in Qatar.

It has been a glorious year for Italian football. After failing to qualify for the previous World Cup tournament, the Azzurri were left to contend with a serious moment of reckoning, looking at times to be without recourse as they attempted to uphold the incredibly storied legacy of their past.

The European Championships of 2020 (held in 2021 due to delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic) were the ultimate test of their new direction, and they passed with flying colors, winning the tournament after a nail-biting final against England.

Having finally marked its arrival, the new-school of Italy's national team will want to add a fifth star to its crest and become one of only two teams in history to follow a Euro title with a World Cup victory.

Gianluigi Donnarumma, a worthy successor to his namesake Buffon, has been a standout as a goalkeeper for the Italian side — so much so that he was the first goalkeeper ever to win player of the tournament for the 2020 Euros. Rightly so, as his crucial saves have been key to Italy maintaining momentum, and getting important wins when they count.

Bulgaria last qualified for the 1998 World Cup hosted by France and is hoping to put coaching woes to one side as the team attempts to carve a successful qualifying campaign. Yasen Petrov, who came on as manager for the Bulgarian team earlier this year, is the third person to hold the post in as many years. Whether he can put together a side that brings enough to neutralize Italy still remains to be seen.

