How to Watch Italy vs. Lithuania

World record-breakers Italy pass the midway point in World Cup qualifying hoping to prolong their pristine run at home to Lithuania.

Top takes on bottom as Group C leaders Italy welcome Lithuania to Reggio Emilia on Wednesday, a triumphant homecoming after recently setting a new international record of 36 games unbeaten.

Lithuania are one of five teams in UEFA’s corner of World Cup qualifying still yet to earn a point, meanwhile, and defeat at Mapei Stadium would end their chances of advancing if Switzerland also win in Northern Ireland.

How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, September 8

Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

Venue: Mapei Stadium, Reggio Emilia, Italy

TV: TUDNxtra 3

The Azzurri are in a decidedly happier place having drawn 0-0 in Basel on Sunday, a stalemate that came with historic significance despite not being the result they were after.

Still, Roberto Mancini was critical of his side as they maintained a four-point lead at the top of Group C, currently the lowest-scoring pool in European qualifying:

The Rinktine have contributed only one of the 19 goals scored thus far in the group, a consolation courtesy of Rolandas Baravykas when they lost 4-1 at home to Northern Ireland earlier in the break.

Their chances of improving that return in attack won’t be helped by the absence of Fedor Chernykh, Lithuania’s sole casualty due to suspension.

Marco Verratti and Gianluca Mancini are among Italy’s new injury concerns, the former reportedly returning to Paris Saint-Germain while Lorenzo Pellegrini heads back to AS Roma for treatment.

Italy are unbeaten in seven meetings with Lithuania and have won five of those, having just passed the 20th anniversary of the Eastern Europeans’ first draw against the Azzurri (September 1, 2001).

While Mancini’s men are high on a historic run of form, Lithuania are down in the dumps having suffered eight straight defeats, the last two materializing since Valdas Ivanauskas was appointed coach in August.

It will be a tall order to end that barren run away to Italy, though it provides a glimmer of hope that their hosts have now drawn four consecutive games at the end of 90 minutes.

The Azzurri can wrest control of Group C by securing a fourth win in six games, though Mancini’s job is far from over considering Switzerland sit four points behind with two games in hand.