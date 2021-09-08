How to Watch Kosovo vs. Spain

After suffering their first defeat in World Cup Qualifying competition since 1993 last week, Spain bounced back over the weekend by trouncing Georgia by a 4-0 score line that featured goals from Jose Gaya (Valencia), Carlos Soler (Valencia), Ferran Torres (Manchester City) and Pablo Sarabia (Sporting CP).

That win helped Spain regain possession of first place in Group B, though with Sweden having played two fewer matches than the Spaniards, that is a deceiving fact.

How to Watch:

Date: Sept. 8, 2021

Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

TV: UniMás (legacy)

As such, La Furia Roja cannot let their guards down against Kosovo, as they will need a positive result to keep pace with Sweden for the top spot in Group B.

Kosovo currently sits third in the group with four points through four matches thanks to a 1-1-2 record.

This will be the second time Spain and Kosovo meet in 2022 World Cup Qualifying action, with the first match coming back on Mar. 31, a showdown in which the Spaniards came out comfortably victorious 3-1.

The scorers that day for La Furia Roja were Torres, Dani Olmo (RB Leipzig) and Gerard Moreno (Villareal) while Besar Halimi (Riga FC) was able to net the lone score Kosovo.

This time around should be more difficult for Spain considering Kosovo's improved form recently (the Balkan country has two wins and one draw in its last three matches), as well as due to the fact the rematch will be taking place at Pristina City Stadium in Prishtina, Kosovo.

Even so, the heavily favored Spanish National Team will be expected to come out with three points, as the talent disparity between the two nations is fairly massive.