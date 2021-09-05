How to Watch Mexico vs. Costa Rica

Fresh off a home win against Jamaica, Mexico travels to face Costa Rica in the second matchday of CONCACAF 2022 World Cup Qualifying.

2022 World Cup Qualifying is the least far along in North and Central America and the Caribbean. As such, Mexico vs. Costa Rica on Sunday is just the second match in each nation's qualifying campaign, so things remind wide open in the region.

Mexico were the only winners in the first round of matches that took place on Thursday, taking home a 2-1 victory over Jamaica thanks to an 89th-minute winner by Henry Martin (Club America). Their other goal scorer on the evening was Alexis Vega (C.D. Guadalajara), their talented attacking midfielder.

Costa Rica, meanwhile, were able to earn a point on Thursday behind a 0-0 draw on the road against Panama, which is not an easy place to play.

Still, the golden generation of Costa Rican soccer is all but gone, so its path to qualifying for the 2022 World Cup will not be an easy one. It did well to earn a result in its opening match, but the road gets much more difficult on Sunday against Mexico, the most talented team in the region.

One of the players from that golden generation who is still around, however, is goalkeeper Kaylor Navas (Paris Saint-Germain), one of the top shot-stoppers in the world. He will be key in keeping Mexico out of the back of the net.

Mexico, on the other hand, will continue to be without key attackers Chucky Lozano (Napoli) and Raul Jimenez (Wolverhampton), the former due to injury and the latter due to COVID-19 travel restrictions.

Still, Mexico possesses the depth to somewhat make up for those absences, so it'll be fascinating to see how the matchup between the two CONCACAF giants plays out.