How to Watch Netherlands vs. Montenegro

Montenegro and the Netherlands enter Saturday's match deadlocked at seven points in the UEFA World Cup qualifiers.

In the UEFA World Cup qualifiers, Turkey leads Group G with eight points and three countries, the Netherlands, Montenegro and Norway, are tied for second with seven points each.

As only the first-place finishers in each group are guaranteed qualification to the 2022 World Cup, the Netherlands and Montenegro enter Saturday's match in need of three points.

How to Watch:

Date: Sept. 4, 2021

Time: 2:25 p.m. ET

TV: TUDNxtra 2

As the host, the Netherlands will have home field advantage, and also will field a stronger roster.

The Netherlands is coming off a 1-1 draw against Norway, with a goal from midfielder Davy Klaassen. Montenegro earned a 2-2 draw against Turkey behind goals from Adam Marusic and Risto Radunovic.