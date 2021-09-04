How to Watch Netherlands vs. Montenegro: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
In the UEFA World Cup qualifiers, Turkey leads Group G with eight points and three countries, the Netherlands, Montenegro and Norway, are tied for second with seven points each.
As only the first-place finishers in each group are guaranteed qualification to the 2022 World Cup, the Netherlands and Montenegro enter Saturday's match in need of three points.
How to Watch:
Date: Sept. 4, 2021
Time: 2:25 p.m. ET
TV: TUDNxtra 2
Live stream Netherlands vs. Montenegro on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!
As the host, the Netherlands will have home field advantage, and also will field a stronger roster.
The Netherlands is coming off a 1-1 draw against Norway, with a goal from midfielder Davy Klaassen. Montenegro earned a 2-2 draw against Turkey behind goals from Adam Marusic and Risto Radunovic.