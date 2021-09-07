How to Watch Netherlands vs. Turkey

The top pair in Group G of UEFA qualifying pick up the road to Qatar in Amsterdam, where one of the Netherlands, Turkey or Norway could end the evening on top.

Turkey have won back-to-back games against Turkey for the first time in their history and seek a record-extending third in the latest leg of their 2022 World Cup qualifying campaign on Tuesday.

The first-place Crescent Stars stormed to a 4-2 victory when the Oranje traveled to Istanbul in March, but Louis van Gaal will look to repay the favor and climb to the top of Group G.

How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, September 7

Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

Venue: Johan Cruyff Arena, Amsterdam, Netherlands

TV: TUDNxtra 1

The Dutch came from behind to draw 1-1 with Norway in Van Gaal’s third Netherlands managerial debut, then mauled Montenegro 4-0 on Saturday’s to clinch his maiden win since returning in August.

A third match in six days is a strain on both squads, but neither can afford to dip in their last outing of this international break, with only a point between leaders Turkey and Norway in third.

Barcelona’s Memphis Depay opened his account for the second time under Van Gaal—who gave him his 2013 Netherlands debut—with a brace in Eindhoven, but Cody Gakpo’s maiden strike for his country was the highlight:

Sadly PSV prospect Gakpo, 22, has been forced to pull out of the squad due to injury and won’t feature in Amsterdam, with Donell Malen or Steven Bergwijn the likely replacement.

Turkey had a gem of their own shine up his international ambitions in 21-year-old Halil Dervisoglu, who came off the bench to score their opener in Saturday’s 3-0 win over Gibraltar.

The Galatasaray forward—on loan from Brentford—was born and raised in Rotterdam but has never swayed from his Turkish ancestry internationally, encouraging early on for the senior side:

Manager Senol Gunes has also taken a liking to Feyenoord playmaker Orkun Kokcu, who is getting more minutes in World Cup qualifying and made his first start in Gibraltar.

That road win marked the end of a four-game winless run for Turkey, though they remain the only unbeaten team in World Cup qualifying Group G.

Gunes will hope that trend at least continues at the Johan Cruyff Arena, the Crescent Stars seeking their first win in Amsterdam since their maiden meeting with the Netherlands: a May 1958 friendly that ended 2-1 to the guests.

Sixty-three years later and the stakes are a lot higher as both teams hope to book their berth in Qatar, with third-place Norway waiting to pounce on any slip-ups as they sit a point off the summit.