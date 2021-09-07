September 7, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
Search
Publish date:

How to Watch Norway vs. Gibraltar: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Group G action, arguably the toughest and most hotly contested in UEFA 2022 World Cup Qualifying, continues on Tuesday when Norway meets Gibraltar.
Author:

It might not fully be a Group of Death, but a very good team could miss out on the 2022 World Cup from Group G, as Turkey, the Netherlands and Norway all sit within one point of each other through five matches in qualifying competition.

That's what makes Tuesday's match for Norway so vital, even if it is against lowly Gibraltar, who sit at the bottom of the group with zero points and an impressive minus-18 goal differential.

How to Watch:

Date: Sept. 7, 2021

Time: 2:25 p.m. ET

TV: TUDNxtra 7

Live stream Norway vs. Gibraltar on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Making the match even more important is the fact that Norway sits third in the group, behind the leaders Turkey (11 points) and the Netherlands (10 points). Norway and Netherlands have the same amount of points, but due to goal differential (plus-11 for the Netherlands and plus-three for Norway), Netherlands sits ahead.

However, the Netherlands have had the good fortune of already having faced Gibraltar (they drubbed them 7-0 in late March). As has Turkey, for that matter, as the Turks beat Gibraltar by a less impressive 3-0 marker in its most recent match.

So Tuesday will not only be a chance for Norway, coming off a 2-0 win over Latvia this weekend, to win three points, nearly a foregone conclusion based on the talent disparity, but to do so in style. Norway will be looking to run up the score by as much as possible.

And with a striker as talented and capable of scoring a hat trick by himself as Erling Braut Haaland (Borussia Dortmund) available, the third-place team in Group G could very well move up in the rankings by the end of Tuesday, especially since Turkey and the Netherlands will be facing each other on the same day.

If you want to see goals, tune into Norway vs. Gibraltar, as Norway is guaranteed to score at least one, but likelier a whole lot more than that. 

How To Watch

September
7
2021

Norway vs. Gibraltar

TV CHANNEL: TUDNxtra 7
Time
2:25
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022
Soccer

How to Watch Croatia vs. Slovenia

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022
Soccer

How to Watch Denmark vs. Israel

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022
Soccer

How to Watch Norway vs. Gibraltar

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022
Soccer

How to Watch Serbia vs. Ireland

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022
Soccer

How to Watch Netherlands vs. Turkey

US Open
Tennis

How to Watch the U.S. Open Quarterfinals

Portugal
Soccer

How to Watch Portugal vs. Azerbaijan

Ole Miss
NCAAFB

How to Watch Louisville at Ole Miss

Charlotte Flair
WWE

How to Watch Monday Night Raw

Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy