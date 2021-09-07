How to Watch Norway vs. Gibraltar

It might not fully be a Group of Death, but a very good team could miss out on the 2022 World Cup from Group G, as Turkey, the Netherlands and Norway all sit within one point of each other through five matches in qualifying competition.

That's what makes Tuesday's match for Norway so vital, even if it is against lowly Gibraltar, who sit at the bottom of the group with zero points and an impressive minus-18 goal differential.

How to Watch:

Date: Sept. 7, 2021

Time: 2:25 p.m. ET

TV: TUDNxtra 7

Making the match even more important is the fact that Norway sits third in the group, behind the leaders Turkey (11 points) and the Netherlands (10 points). Norway and Netherlands have the same amount of points, but due to goal differential (plus-11 for the Netherlands and plus-three for Norway), Netherlands sits ahead.

However, the Netherlands have had the good fortune of already having faced Gibraltar (they drubbed them 7-0 in late March). As has Turkey, for that matter, as the Turks beat Gibraltar by a less impressive 3-0 marker in its most recent match.

So Tuesday will not only be a chance for Norway, coming off a 2-0 win over Latvia this weekend, to win three points, nearly a foregone conclusion based on the talent disparity, but to do so in style. Norway will be looking to run up the score by as much as possible.

And with a striker as talented and capable of scoring a hat trick by himself as Erling Braut Haaland (Borussia Dortmund) available, the third-place team in Group G could very well move up in the rankings by the end of Tuesday, especially since Turkey and the Netherlands will be facing each other on the same day.

If you want to see goals, tune into Norway vs. Gibraltar, as Norway is guaranteed to score at least one, but likelier a whole lot more than that.