How to Watch Poland vs Albania

Only 32 nations will earn a spot to compete in next year's FIFA World Cup, and with Qatar's automatic qualification as host country, there are even less openings.

How to Watch:

Time: 2:25 p.m. ET

TV: TUDNxtra 6

Supporters will feel at ease with Polish prodigy and Bayern Munich ace Robert Lewandowski captaining his nation's side. The forward has scored a phenomenal 69 goals for his country, comfortably making him Poland's top goal scorer ever, and he shows absolutely no signs of stopping any time soon.

Longtime World Cup hopeful Albania will be bringing goal scoring power of its own, however. With Sokol Cikalleshi, Bekim Balaj and Armando Sadiku all likely to be making appearances, it will mean that three of Albania's 10 all-time top goal scorers will be marking their presence as their match kicks off at the National Stadium in Warsaw.

Lewandowski, too, will have his reinforcements. In addition to Juventus goalkeeper Wojciech Szczęsny, who is used to complex plays and sneaky offense due to his time spent playing in Serie A, Lewandowski will have Karol Linetty and Piotr Zieliński to count on for support. Both men are strong midfielders who made their presence felt during the European Championships earlier this year, and they will be the key to feeding those all-important balls into the attacking half against Albania.

Poland will focus on avoiding the sort of mistakes that have cost the team so far, like the red card conceded in its 2-1 defeat against Slovakia in its opening qualifying match. If it manages to do so, Poland may come away with a victory, and be one step closer to the 2022 World Cup.

