How to Watch Portugal vs. Azerbaijan

Needing a win and some help to regain the top spot in Group A, Portugal meets bottom-of-the-table Azerbaijan.

In its final match of this international window, Portugal has a chance to reclaim the top spot in Group A on Tuesday with a positive result against lowly Azerbaijan and with Serbia suffering a setback against Ireland.

Portugal and Serbia are deadlocked at the top of the table with 10 points apiece, but Serbia, thanks to a plus-five goal-differential to Portugal's plus-four mark, sits in technical possession of first in Group A.

Portugal enters the match coming off a gutsy-but-difficult victory over Ireland, which has won just once in their last 14 matches — one that required two late goals by Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United) to pull off.

Portugal will be hoping for less dramatics to be required to defeat an Azerbaijan side that has one point through four matches thus far in 2022 World Cup Qualifying and possesses a negative-three goal-differential.

Through two matches in this international window, Azerbaijan has lost to Luxembourg 2-1 and drawn with Ireland 1-1, the latter result of which was one of the best in the country's recent soccer history.

Portugal will not be able to count on Ronaldo up top in this match due to him being granted permission to go back to England to get back to training with his new club. That should give you a hint as to what type of challenge Portugal is expecting from Azerbaijan.

Still available for Portugal will be Andre Silva (RB Leipzig), Bernardo Silva (Manchester City) and Ruben Dias (Manchester City), three of the top players at their positions in the world.

This one should be lopsided, but considering Portugal will be the away side, perhaps Azerbaijan can make life difficult for the visitors and make this an entertaining affair.