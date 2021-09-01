How to Watch Portugal vs. Ireland

After a subpar performance at the 2020 Euro Tournament, Portugal will now have to regroup and continue what's been a solid World Cup Qualifying showing.

Portugal currently leads Group A with seven points, the same amount as the current second-place country in the group, Serbia. But because Portugal has a higher goal-differential than Serbia (plus-three vs. plus-two), it sits atop Group A.

How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, Sept. 1

Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

Venue: Estádio Algarve in Almancil, Portugal

TV: UNIMAS

Ireland, meanwhile, has yet to nab a point through two World Cup Qualifying matches, It lost to Serbia 3-2 and then 1-0 to Luxembourg in its first two opportunities.

In fact, Ireland has won just once in its last 13 matches, a 4-1 friendly victory over lowly Andorra on June 3. The odds of turning things around sharply enough to qualify for Qatar are extremely slim.

Portugal will be led by Cristiano Ronaldo, who needs just one goal to become the all-time leading international goal scorer in soccer history. Despite being 36 and slowing down to an extent, Ronaldo is still one of the deadliest finishers in the world, so Ireland, which will be without veteran players James McCarthy and Robbie Brady, will have a tough task trying to stop him from scoring.

Portugal won't just rely on Ronaldo, as Manchester City attacker Bernardo Silva and Liverpool forward Diogo Jota will also feature upfront for the once-removed Euro champions.

The Irish, led by captain Séamus Coleman and promising young attackers Troy Parrott and Aaron Connolly, will have their work cut out for them.

