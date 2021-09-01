How to Watch Russia vs Croatia

The 2022 FIFA World Cup will take place in Qatar in December of next year. However, each hopeful national team will first have to compete in a series of matches in order to qualify for the tournament.

How to Watch:

Time: 2:25 p.m. ET

TV: TUDNxtra 2

Russia, who hosted the previous World Cup, has seen reasonable success in the qualifiers so far. The team has scored victories against the likes of Malta and Slovakia, though more experienced teams like Belgium have led it to resounding three-goal defeats.

The Croatia side was a finalist in the tournament for the first time ever in 2018. Its dynamic style of football, lead by captain and Golden Ball winner Luka Modrić, put this team on the map during its previous campaign. Inter Milan's Ivan Perišić is all but guaranteed to make his presence known via a blistering pace on the ball with strong support from Rakitić in midfield, should he be called up to play for this match.

While Russia has never been a serious contender in the main FIFA tournaments, its willingness to attack has always made it a difficult presence, even opposite teams that should ostensibly beat the Russians with ease.

Croatia has the world-famous talent in its ranks, and has proven it can be counted among the very best. But as a team that's just beginning to put it all together on the international stage, it cannot afford to count out Russia.

