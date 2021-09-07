How to Watch Serbia vs. Ireland

Group A leaders Serbia face Ireland on Tuesday with an opportunity to end the 2022 World Cup Qualifying window leading the group.

It's tight at the top of Group A in UEFA 2022 World Cup Qualifying as both Serbia and Portugal sit with 10 points apiece through four matches, though with Serbia technically in first place thanks to its higher goal differential (plus-five vs. plus-four).

That makes Serbia's match against Ireland on Tuesday all the more important, considering Portugal will be facing Azerbaiyán earlier in the day and will be nearly guaranteed a positive result from that match.

How to Watch:

Date: Sept. 7, 2021

Time: 2:25 p.m. ET

TV: TUDNxtra 10

Live stream Serbia vs. Ireland on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

That means Serbia cannot afford to slip up against an Ireland side that sits at one point through four matches, nearly at the bottom of Group A, and that had three-straight losses to open up qualifying competition before earning one point by eking out a draw against... Azerbaiyán.

Serbia head into Tuesday's match on much better form than its counterparts, earning three wins and one draw in its last four matches. Its most recent result was a 4-1 demolition over Luxembourg that saw a brace by striker Aleksandar Mitrovic (Fulham F.C.) and a goal by defender Nikola Milenkovic (ACF Fiorentina).

Mitrovic has been on fire recently for Serbia, scoring seven goals in its last four matches, and will be heavily relied on to do more of the same against Ireland on Tuesday.

Considering Serbia will be the visitors playing at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Tuesday's match will surely be far from simple for the Group A leaders, as winning on the road is never easy in qualifying competition.

Nevertheless, Serbia should be considered favorites on Tuesday based on its recent form and Ireland's struggles in all competitions recently.