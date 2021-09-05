How to Watch Spain vs. Georgia

Coming off a tough defeat on Thursday, Spain will look to bounce back against Georgia in Group B action for 2022 World Cup Qualifying.

We have to go back all the way to 1993 to find Spain's last loss in World Cup Qualifying competition... that is, until Thursday, when La Furia Roja were defeated 2-1 by new Group B leaders, Sweden.

Naturally, that means we should see an extremely motivated Spanish side on Sunday, both to get the taste of defeat out of its mouths as well as to try and regain the top spot in Group B.

How to Watch:

Date: Sept. 5, 2021

Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

TV: TUDN

That could spell bad news for a Georgia side that sits at the bottom of the group with one point through four matches thanks to a 1-1 draw against Greece in late March.

Georgia is coming off a 1-0 defeat to Kosovo on Thursday, so it won't even have a positive result to build on ahead of its matchup against heavily favored Spain.

Spain should be led by stud attacker Ferran Torres (Manchester City), midfielder Carlos Soler (Valencia) and defender Aymeric Laporte (Manchester City). Meanwhile, Georgia will counter that with a more defensive lineup featuring Giorgi Kvilitaia (APOEL FC), defensive midfielder Jaba Kankava (ŠK Slovan Bratislava) and defender Guram Kashia (Slovan Bratislava).

Overall, even despite Spain's relative struggles scoring under Luis Enrique, this has all the makings of a one-sided affair for the hosts, who will be playing in Estadio Nuevo Vivero.

Its poor showing on Thursday coupled with its need for three points to keep pace with Sweden in order to avoid another round of qualifiers after Matchday 10, along with its overall enormous talent advantage has La Furia Roja as heavy favorites on Sunday against a struggling Georgia side.