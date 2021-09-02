How to Watch Spain vs. Sweden

Matchday 4 in 2022 UEFA World Cup Qualifying arrives for Spain and Sweden, which meet on Thursday as the leader and second-place nations, respectively, in Group B.

With only the first-place finishers in each UEFA group guaranteed a spot in the 2022 World Cup and the second-place countries having to go through another round of grueling matches to qualify, the difference between finishing first and second is enormous, which makes the stakes between Spain and Sweden so high Thursday.

How to Watch

Date: Thursday, Sept. 2

Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

Venue: Friends Arena, Stockholm, Sweden

TV: UNIMAS

Making the match even more fascinating is the fact that it's the second official showdown between Spain and Sweden in the last three months, with the most recent one coming on June 14 when the two sides faced off in the first group stage match of the 2020 Euro Tournament.

That match would end 0-0, though Spanish striker Álvaro Morata (Juventus) missed what should have been an easy opportunity late in the first half while Sweden's goalkeeper Robin Olsen (Sheffield United) made multiple key saves to keep Spain out of the net. Overall, the Spaniards were the far better side of the day.

Will they actually be able to finish their chances Thursday against Sweden? Or will the Blue and Yellows, the hosts for their next showdown, present a stronger attack and defense and make it a wholly different outing?

Both Spain and Sweden are coming off impressive runs in the 2020 Euros, with the former reaching the semi-finals before losing to eventual champions, Italy, in penalties and the latter making it to the Round of 16.

On Thursday, Sweden will be led by center-back Victor Lindelöf (Manchester United), as well as by key attackers Emil Forsberg (RB Leipzig), who scored four goals at the Euros, and Alexander Isak (Real Sociedad).

Spain will counter with forwards Morata, Ferran Torres (Manchester City) and Gerard Moreno (Villareal), as well as world-class midfielders Sergio Busquets (Barcelona) and Koke (Atletico Madrid).

High stakes involving one of the best teams in the world, Spain, and a rising Swedish side in a rematch of an entertaining showdown that happened fewer than three months ago?

This will be a must-watch event for soccer fans.