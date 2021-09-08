How to Watch Sweden vs. Greece

Coming off a huge win over Spain, Sweden now turns its attention to Greece in 2022 World Cup Qualifying action Wednesday.

The talent disparity might not have been massive, but when Sweden beat Spain last week, it still sent shockwaves through the soccer world. It was Spain's first defeat in World Cup Qualifying competition since 1993, a 66-game stretch of excellence that Sweden snapped.

Although Sweden still sits second in Group B with nine points, it has two fewer games played than Span, which leads with 10 points, so The Blue and Yellow are actually in the driver's seat for an automatic spot in Qatar.

Sweden will now turn its attention to a weaker Greek side, which has three points through three matches thus far and is coming off a 1-1 draw against Kosovo.

That tells us Greece shouldn't present too much of a problem for Sweden. But this is soccer, and soccer can be unpredictable, particularly with a World Cup spot on the line.

Sweden will be led by Alexander Isak (Real Sociedad) and Viktor Claesson (FC Krasnodar), its two goal-scorers in the victory over Spain, as well as by the likes of Emil Forsberg (RB Leipzig) and Dejan Kulusevski (Juventus).

Heading into Wednesday, Sweden has allowed just one goal through three World Cup Qualifying matches. The team has come out victorious in nine of its last 11 matches, proving that it is a force to be reckoned with in Europe and should not be slept on when predicting which countries will reach Qatar.

Sweden might even be able to do it by winning Group B and avoid having to win a playoff after this round of qualifying is over. The Blue and Yellow must avoid a setback in Greece for that to remain realistic.