How to Watch Switzerland vs. Italy

Euro 2020 opponents get reacquainted on the World Cup trail, and Italy have their sights set on making history when they visit Switzerland.

The top two teams in UEFA World Cup qualifying Group C collide on Sunday when Switzerland will seek a win over the champions of Europe with many first-team stars absent.

Italy travel to St. Jakob-Park in Basel having dropped points for the first time when they drew 1-1 at home to Bulgaria on Thursday, though they remain four points clear of their competition.

The Azzurri will have been bitterly disappointed not to have found the winner they so desperately sought in Florence in midweek, though it wasn’t all bad news for Roberto Mancini’s side.

The former Manchester City and Inter Milan chief has now successfully guided Italy to 35 games unbeaten, a record they’ll break on Sunday provided they avoid defeat:

Manuel Locatelli scored either side of half-time to help his country complete a 3-0 hammering of Switzerland when these teams met during the group stage of Euro 2020.

The midfielder has since completed a summer transfer to Juventus and will hope to make a similar impact against Switzerland having missed their last game due to suspension.

Murat Yakin’s reign as manager got off to a successful start as Switzerland strode to a 2-1 home win against Greece on Thursday, but the squad has been ravaged by injury of late.

Kevin Mbabu, Breel Embolo, Mario Gavranovic, Loris Benito and Eray Cömert have each been ruled out due to injury, as has winger Xherdan Shaqiri following his summer switch to Lyon from Liverpool.

As if that list of absentees wasn’t damaging enough, Switzerland have also lost Arsenal general Granit Xhaka after he returned a positive Covid-19 test, denying him his centenary appearance:

The odds appear stacked against the Basel hosts with so many of their regular stars out of the running, although Switzerland will hope Italy’d disappointment against Bulgaria is a sign they’re off kilter.

Manuel Lazzari, Andrea Belotti and Alex Meret are each unavailable due to injury, although none among that trio was likely to start for the visitors.

Mancini is hoping to emerge unscathed in Basel and cement his place in the history books, though it’s possible he’ll ring the changes in response to being bamboozled by Bulgaria.