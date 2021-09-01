How to Watch Turkey vs. Montenegro

Through three matches played in a very competitive Group G of 2022 European World Cup Qualifiers, four countries are within one point of each other. Turkey currently sits atop the table with seven points with the Netherlands, Norway and Montenegro sitting right behind with six points.

That obviously makes the next three matches in this group, the first round of which takes place on Wednesday, vitally important for each nation's hopes of qualifying for the 2022 World Cup.

How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, Sept. 1

Time: 2:25 p.m. ET

Venue: Vodafone Park in Istanbul

TV: TUDNxtra 7

Turkey, despite leading the group to this point, is coming off a porous showing at the 2020 Euro Tournament. It left the festivities with zero points and three defeats, all of which were by at least two goals.

Montenegro, on the other hand, didn't even qualify for the major international event.

Still, World Cup qualification is very much a possibility for the two countries, and a result in Wednesday's match between the two nations could be vitally important down the road.

Already in the World Cup Qualifying tournament, Turkey has faced the country many thought and continue to believe to be the most talented in Group G, the Netherlands.

How did Turkey fare in that matchup? They got out to a 3-0 lead and wound up upsetting the Dutch 4-2.

Striker Burak Yılmaz netted a hat trick that day, including a filthy free-kick goal in the 81st minute that sealed the victory for Turkey. He'll almost certainly start for his country Wednesday, and slowing him down will be crucial for Montenegro's chances.

Turkey will be without an important piece, however, as defender Çağlar Söyüncü, who plays for Leicester City in England, wasn't allowed to travel back to his country for this round of qualifiers due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Turkey should still have enough to earn a result against a Montenegro side that has scored just one goal in its last three matches, especially playing as hosts. The Turkish side will be hoping for three points to keep pace at the top of the table in Group G.

