How to Watch Ukraine vs. France: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
In the UEFA World Cup qualifiers, Group D leader France face second-place Ukraine in with an important three points on the line.
In the UEFA World Cup qualifiers, France sits atop Group D with eight points heading into Saturday's match against Ukraine. But if Ukraine can grab a win at home, they will move within one point of the Group D leaders.
How to Watch:
Date: Sept. 4, 2021
Time: 2:25 p.m. ET
TV: TUDNxtra 1
Live stream Ukraine vs. France on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!
France's lineup includes international superstars Kylian Mbappe, Paul Pogba and Raphaël Varane. However, France enters the game coming off a 1-1 draw against Bosnia and Herzegovina at home in which forward Antoine Griezmann was the lone scorer for the home team.
Ukraine tied Kazakhstan 2-2 in its last match. Ukraine's scorers were striker Roman Yaremchuk and forward Danylo Sikan.
How To Watch
September
4
2021
Ukraine vs. France
TV CHANNEL: TUDNxtra 1
Time
2:25
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)