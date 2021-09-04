How to Watch Ukraine vs. France

In the UEFA World Cup qualifiers, Group D leader France face second-place Ukraine in with an important three points on the line.

In the UEFA World Cup qualifiers, France sits atop Group D with eight points heading into Saturday's match against Ukraine. But if Ukraine can grab a win at home, they will move within one point of the Group D leaders.

How to Watch:

Date: Sept. 4, 2021

Time: 2:25 p.m. ET

TV: TUDNxtra 1

Live stream Ukraine vs. France on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

France's lineup includes international superstars Kylian Mbappe, Paul Pogba and Raphaël Varane. However, France enters the game coming off a 1-1 draw against Bosnia and Herzegovina at home in which forward Antoine Griezmann was the lone scorer for the home team.

Ukraine tied Kazakhstan 2-2 in its last match. Ukraine's scorers were striker Roman Yaremchuk and forward Danylo Sikan.