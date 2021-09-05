How to Watch United States vs. Canada

Tied with one point apiece, the United States and Canada face off in a vital matchup in CONCACAF towards 2022 World Cup Qualifying.

Despite the massive sizes of the two countries, United States vs. Canada hasn't historically been much of a rivalry in the soccer world.

That will almost undoubtedly change going forward, as Canada fields arguably its most talented side ever while the Americans appear to be creating a golden generation of its own.

How to Watch:

Date: Sept. 5, 2021

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 1

Live stream United States vs. Canada on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Both countries head into Sunday's matchup with one point, each coming off somewhat disappointing draws on Thursday, the U.S. Men's National Team on the road against El Salvador (0-0) and Canada at home against Honduras (1-1).

Canada needed a 65th-minute penalty by Cyle Larin (Besiktas) to earn the result, but a point is a point in World Cup Qualifying, and each one of those goes a long way in helping a country's odds of reaching the festivities in Qatar in 2022.

Sunday's showdown by the neighboring nations should be a much more up-and-down, attack-oriented affair, as neither side will be hunkering down. In fact, both will likely be going out of their way searching for goals to avoid another draw.

The Americans should be getting their most experienced (in World Cup Qualifying, at least), proven and talented player back on Sunday when winger Christian Pulisic (Chelsea) likely makes his return. Pulisic will probably slot into the lineup for Brendan Aaronson (RB Salzburg), who struggled mightily in his first away qualifier on Thursday and who will return to his more effective reserve role.

Likely joining Pulisic in a return for the Americans on Sunday is key defender John Anthony Brooks (Wolfsburg), with the duo probably being joined in lineup by midfielders Weston McKinnie (Juventus), Tyler Adams (RB Leipzig) and winger Gio Reyna (Borussia Dortmund).

Canada, meanwhile, will more than likely be going with Larin up top again, burgeoning superstar Alfonso Davies (Bayern Munich) on the wing and striker Jonathan David (Lille) joining Larin in the attack.

With both sides wanting three points as opposed to one on Sunday and the two nations littered with up-and-coming studs, the United States vs. Canada promises to be an exciting, intense affair.